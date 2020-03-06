Panthers' Chris Driedger: Facing Canadiens
Driedger will defend the home goal during Saturday's matchup with Montreal, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Driedger played well in his return from injury Thursday against the Bruins, stopping 26 of 28 shots, but he ultimately suffered his third loss of the campaign due to insufficient goal support. He'll attempt to shake off that tough loss and pick up his sixth victory of the season in a home matchup with a Montreal club that's averaging 3.21 goals per game on the road this year, fifth most in the NHL.
More News
-
Panthers' Chris Driedger: Like he never missed time•
-
Panthers' Chris Driedger: Taking on Boston•
-
Panthers' Chris Driedger: Will be recalled Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Chris Driedger: Sent out for conditioning assignment•
-
Panthers' Chris Driedger: Close to returning•
-
Panthers' Chris Driedger: Nearing return to ice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.