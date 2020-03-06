Driedger will defend the home goal during Saturday's matchup with Montreal, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Driedger played well in his return from injury Thursday against the Bruins, stopping 26 of 28 shots, but he ultimately suffered his third loss of the campaign due to insufficient goal support. He'll attempt to shake off that tough loss and pick up his sixth victory of the season in a home matchup with a Montreal club that's averaging 3.21 goals per game on the road this year, fifth most in the NHL.