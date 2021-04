Driedger (lower body) will guard the home goal during Saturday's matchup with Carolina, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Driedger struggled in his last start April 15 versus Tampa Bay, surrendering three goals on just 19 shots en route to a tough 3-2 overtime loss. The 26-year-old netminder will try to bounce back and secure his 13th win of the season in a home matchup with a Hurricanes squad that's averaging 3.00 goals per game on the road this campaign, 12th in the NHL.