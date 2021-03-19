Driedger will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game versus Nashville.

Driedger has been solid in limited action this season, going 7-3-2 while maintaining a 2.40 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 12 appearances. The 26-year-old goaltender will attempt to pick up his eighth win of the campaign in a home matchup with Predators team that's gone 6-9-1 on the road this year.