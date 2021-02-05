Driedger will guard the goal during Friday's home game versus Nashville, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Driedger has been sharp this season, compiling a 2-0-1 record while posting an impressive 1.96 GAA and .937 save percentage in three appearances. The 26-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up a second straight win Friday in a home matchup with a Predators team that's 1-4-0 on the road this year.