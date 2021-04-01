Driedger will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game versus the Red Wings.
Driedger was sharp in his last start Sunday against the Stars, stopping 33 of 34 shots en route to a 4-1 win. He'll attempt to secure his 10th victory of the season in a favorable home matchup with a Detroit club that's 3-13-1 on the road this year.
