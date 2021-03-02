Driedger stopped 28 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

He came up with some big saves to help Florida earn a point, but Driedger had little chance on any of Carolina's tallies. The 26-year-old is 7-2-2 on the season with a 2.25 GAA and .926 save percentage as he continues to push his way into a timeshare with Sergei Bobrovsky.