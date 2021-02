Driedger turned aside 24 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

He wasn't tested anywhere near as much as Anton Khudobin (49 saves) was in the other crease, but Driedger still played well enough to record his fourth straight win. On the season, the 26-year-old netminder is 7-1-1 with a sparkling 2.20 GAA and .929 save percentage as he continues to put pressure on Sergei Bobrovsky for the No. 1 job in Florida.