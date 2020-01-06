Panthers' Chris Driedger: Fourth win in five starts
Driedger made 31 saves Sunday in a 4-1 win over Pittsburgh.
The 25-year-old spelled struggling No. 1 netminder Sergei Bobrovsky and was rock-solid for the Panthers once again. He has now won four of the five starts he's made since being recalled from AHL Springfield in late November. Driedger is 4-1-0 in six total appearances and is sporting a 1.82 GAA and .944 save percentage.
