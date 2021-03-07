Driedger will start Sunday's game in Carolina, David Dwork of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

Driedger's back in there after Sergei Bobrovsky presided over a pair of wins in Nashville. He's 7-2-2 overall but 0-1-1 in his last two starts, including a 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in his most recent outing. Driedger will look to turn the tables in this rematch, but doing so won't be easy against a top-five Carolina offense that's potting 3.35 goals per game.