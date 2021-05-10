Driedger will start Monday's season finale against the Lightning, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Driedger returned from a lower-body injury to work in a backup capacity Saturday against Tampa Bay, but Monday will mark his first game action since April 26. This could be his last appearance with Florida, unless Driedger's called upon to replace starter Sergei Bobrovsky in the postseason. The pending free agent has earned himself a nice raise, going 13-6-3 with a 2.17 GAA and .923 save percentage this season.