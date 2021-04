Driedger will start Monday's game in Nashville.

Driedger has terrific overall numbers (13-5-3, 2.13 GAA and .924 save percentage), but he hasn't been as sharp recently, stopping just 16 of 19 shots in each of his past two starts. He'll look to batten down the hatches against a Predators team that has played well recently but averages only 2.61 goals per game -- eighth-fewest in the league.