Driedger made 16 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over Carolina.

The ice was tilted heavily toward the Carolina goal -- Driedger faced half the shots his opponent Alex Nedeljkovic did. He hadn't played since April 15. Driedger's last two games were almost identical -- pushed to OT and 16 stops in each. That's just not enough to instill confidence going forward, but a win is a win.