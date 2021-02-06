Driedger stopped 24 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Predators.

His shutout bid ended early when Colton Sessons got a puck past him a little over four minutes into the first period, but Driedger slammed the door shut after that. The 26-year-old remains undefeated in regulation to begin the season, going 3-0-1 with a stellar 1.72 GAA and .942 save percentage, and if he continues to significantly outplay Sergei Bobrovsky, Driedger's workload should increase.