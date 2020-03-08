Driedger made 33 saves in a 4-1 win over Montreal on Saturday.

He has a great story. Coming into this season, Driedger hadn't played an NHL game since Oct. 28, 2016. Now, he's 6-2-1 with a 2.16 GAA and .936 save percentage. Driedger came up huge early in the second period when he stoned Max Domi on a breakaway to keep the game knotted at zeros. Snag him now -- the Panthers are surging.