Driedger turned aside 27 shots in Monday's 6-4 win over the Lightning.

Seven of the game's 10 goals were scored in a wild second period, but the Panthers headed into the third with a 5-4 lead that Driedger was able to make hold up. The 26-year-old netminder is now 4-1-1 in his six starts this season with a 2.31 GAA and .926 save percentage, but despite his recent success he remains behind Sergei Bobrovsky on the depth chart for Florida.