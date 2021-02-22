Driedger will get the starting nod at home versus Dallas on Monday.

Driedger is riding a three-game winning streak during which he posted a 2.96 GAA and .908 save percentage. As long as the 26-year-old netminder continues racking up wins, he should at least force his way into a split crease situation with Sergei Bobrovsky, including an upcoming back-to-back with the Stars on Wednesday and Thursday which will likely see both goalies get a game.