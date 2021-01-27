Driedger will get the starting nod on the road against the Jackets on Thursday.

Driedger will make his second start of the season after playing in the season opener versus Chicago in which he gave up just two goals on 30 shots. With an upcoming back-to-back on the calendar, Driedger could make two starts in the teams' next three outings unless Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to take both ends of a back-to-back.