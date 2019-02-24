The Panthers signed Driedger to a two-way contract for the remainder of the season.

This move temporarily brings Driedger onto the NHL roster, but he was immediately waived for the purpose of assignment. Once he clears, he'll return to AHL Springfield. Driedger is now playoff eligible in case either Roberto Luongo or James Reimer are injured, but he isn't expected to make an NHL appearance otherwise.

