Panthers' Chris Driedger: Inks two-year extension
Driedger signed a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Panthers on Tuesday.
Driedger played pretty well in the minors this year, compiling an 18-12-1 record while posting a 2.45 GAA and .924 save percentage in 32 appearances. The 2012 third-round pick will likely continue to split starts with Samuel Montembeault for AHL Springfield next season.
