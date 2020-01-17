Panthers' Chris Driedger: Leaves Thursday's start
Driedger (undisclosed) was force to leave Thursday's game against the Kings, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.
Driedger tried to stretch to make a save and looked in considerable pain as he skated gingerly to the bench with 9:55 remaining in the first period. He was replaced by Samuel Montembeault in net.
