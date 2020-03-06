Driedger put up 26 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins on Thursday night.

It was his first game back from a three-month absence to heal an injured groin and Driedger looked sharp -- the rust came off fast against the powerhouse Bruins. Still, his mates struggled to beat Jaroslav Halak and it took overtime to solve the stalemate. Driedger looks like a solid option in daily formats.