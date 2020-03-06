Panthers' Chris Driedger: Like he never missed time
Driedger put up 26 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins on Thursday night.
It was his first game back from a three-month absence to heal an injured groin and Driedger looked sharp -- the rust came off fast against the powerhouse Bruins. Still, his mates struggled to beat Jaroslav Halak and it took overtime to solve the stalemate. Driedger looks like a solid option in daily formats.
More News
-
Panthers' Chris Driedger: Taking on Boston•
-
Panthers' Chris Driedger: Will be recalled Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Chris Driedger: Sent out for conditioning assignment•
-
Panthers' Chris Driedger: Close to returning•
-
Panthers' Chris Driedger: Nearing return to ice•
-
Panthers' Chris Driedger: Likely out until March•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.