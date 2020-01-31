Driedger (groin) is expected to be sidelined until March, per George Richards of The Athletic.

Driedger has put up decent numbers for the Panthers this season, as he went 5-2-0 with a 2.35 GAA in nine appearances prior to getting hurt. With the Winnipeg native on the shelf, Samuel Montembeault figures to serve as the No. 2 option behind Sergei Bobrovsky.