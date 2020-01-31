Panthers' Chris Driedger: Likely out until March
Driedger (groin) is expected to be sidelined until March, per George Richards of The Athletic.
Driedger has put up decent numbers for the Panthers this season, as he went 5-2-0 with a 2.35 GAA in nine appearances prior to getting hurt. With the Winnipeg native on the shelf, Samuel Montembeault figures to serve as the No. 2 option behind Sergei Bobrovsky.
