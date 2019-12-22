Panthers' Chris Driedger: Living dream
Driedger made 42 saves in a 4-2 win over Carolina on Saturday.
It was his third start of the season and the sixth NHL game of his seven-year pro career. Driedger is living the dream right now and delivering when he's in the blue paint. He's 2-1 with a 1.69 GAA and .948 save percentage.
