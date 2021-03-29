Driedger stopped 33 of 34 shots Sunday in a 4-1 win over Dallas.

Dallas' Jason Robertson slipped a deflection past Driedger 4:32 into the game, but the Florida netminder locked it down the rest of the way, enabling the Panthers to score the game's final four goals. It was the second win in Driedger's last three starts, and the 26-year-old boasts a terrific .954 save percentage during that stretch. He'll continue to share time with No. 1 starter Sergei Bobrovsky, although Driedger's 2.19 GAA and .927 save percentage are considerably better than Bobrovsky's numbers (2.91, .903).