Driedger will draw the start for Sunday's home matchup against Detroit, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

The 26-year-old has made sure there isn't a drop off after starter Sergei Bobrovsky in Florida, winning three of his last four starts. Driedger has been solid to start the season, racking up a 3-0-1 record to go along with a 1.72 GAA and .942 save percentage. He'll draw a great matchup against a Red Wings offense that sits last in the league in goals per contest this season (1.83).