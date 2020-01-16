Panthers' Chris Driedger: Making second straight start
Driedger will defend the blue paint during Thursday's home clash with the Kings, NHL.com's Alain Poupart reports.
Driedger was pretty solid in his last start Sunday against Toronto, stopping 43 of 47 shots en route to a convincing 8-4 victory. The 25-year-old netminder will try to pick up his sixth win of the season in a favorable home matchup with an L.A. team that's 7-15-4 on the road this year.
