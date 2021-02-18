Driedger turned aside 32 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over Carolina on Wednesday.

Driedger, starting for the second game in a row, slowed the Hurricanes long enough for Florida to climb its way back from a 2-0 first-period deficit. With the win, Driedger improved to 5-1-1 with a 2.39 GAA and .924 save percentage. He's been markedly better than teammate Sergei Bobrovsky and is the Florida goalie fantasy managers should be rostering.