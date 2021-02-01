Driedger turned aside 32 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

The 26-year-old netminder hasn't yet lost a game in regulation this season, going 2-0-1 with a 1.95 GAA and .937 save percentage. Despite the fact that Driedger has significantly better numbers than Sergei Bobrovsky to begin the season, however, the latter's hefty contract and career resume should keep him in the No. 1 role. The Panthers have a heavy schedule in February, however, which should ensure steady work for Driedger.