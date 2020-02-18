Panthers' Chris Driedger: Nearing return to ice
Driedger (groin) is accompanying the team on their current five-game road trip, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Driedger has been out since Jan. 16 when he left the game against the Kings after suffering the groin injury. This news is a positive sign that the netminder is nearing a return to game action, as the five-game road trip started Monday in San Jose. Driedger will need to be activated off injured reserve before entering the lineup, so expect another word on his status in the coming days.
