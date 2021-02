Driedger turned aside 23 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Stars.

Dallas' final goal was scored into an empty net. The 26-year-old netminder didn't play badly, but he had no margin for error as the Panthers couldn't solve Anton Khudobin in the other crease. Driedger took only his second regulation loss of the season, and his 2.18 GAA and .928 save percentage through 10 appearances remain outstanding.