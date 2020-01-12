Driedger will start between the pipes for Sunday's home clash against Toronto, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

With starter Sergei Bobrovsky nursing an undisclosed injury, Driedger will get the spot start. The 25-year-old has been solid this season, going 4-2-0 along with a 2.16 GAA and .935 save percentage in seven appearances. Driedger will face a tough matchup Sunday, however, facing a Maple Leafs' offense that ranks third in the league in goals per game this campaign (3.58).