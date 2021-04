Driedger will defend the home net in Sunday's game versus the Blue Jackets, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Driedger has won three of his last three starts while putting up a .947 save percentage and a 1.51 GAA. He'll get the nod Sunday after Sergei Bobrovsky started Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets, who have now lost six of their last seven games while averaging just 1.7 goals.