Driedger will defend the cage at home against Dallas on Wednesday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Driedger will be starting his fifth game in the Panthers' last six contests on the back of a four-game winning streak. During his recent run of form, the 26-year-old netminder is sporting a 2.48 GAA and .919 save percentage. With an upcoming back-to-back, coach Joel Quenneville told reporters Sergei Bobrovsky was "very likely" to start versus Dallas on Thursday, though the fact that he wouldn't commit to using Bob is certainly very telling.