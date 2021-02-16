Driedger will defend the road net in Wednesday's matchup against the Hurricanes.

Driedger provided his first suspect performance of the year in Monday's 6-4 win over the Lightning, as he allowed four goals on 31 shots. He escaped with the win, however, and head coach Joel Quenneville is sticking with the 26-year-old over Sergei Bobrovsky. Overall, Driedger has a .926 save percentage -- 10th in the league -- and a 4-1-1 record. The Hurricanes were also red-hot through the first month, averaging 3.44 goals per game.