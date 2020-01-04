Driedger stopped all 11 shots he faced in relief of Sergei Bobrovsky during Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

The 25-year-old backup netminder entered the game early in the second period, more to shake up a lethargic club than because Bobrovsky was playing badly, and Driedger nearly got credit for a win or OTL when the Panthers' offense finally came to life in the third. Since returning to the NHL in late November, Driedger sports a 2.00 GAA and .938 save percentage through five outings.