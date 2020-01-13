Driedger stopped 43 of 47 shots in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

This matchup proved quite unfriendly to goaltenders, although Driedger posted a .915 save percentage in the contest given the high volume of shots he faced. The 25-year-old improved to 5-2-0 with a 2.40 GAA and a .931 save percentage in eight games. Sergei Bobrovsky (upper body) is expected back for Thursday's game against the Kings, but if that changes, expect Driedger to get the nod instead.