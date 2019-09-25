Panthers' Chris Driedger: Placed on waivers
Driedger was put on waivers by the Panthers Wednesday for the purpose of reassignment to AHL Springfield, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Driedger was in camp to push Samuel Montembeault for the backup role with the Panthers, but will ultimately head to Springfield as their presumptive starter. The 25-year-old split time over the last two seasons between the ECHL and the AHL, although had the most successful year of his professional career last season, going 18-12-1 with a .924 save percentage for Springfield.
