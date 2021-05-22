Driedger allowed one goal on 12 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Tampa.

Coming in to relieve Sergei Bobrovsky in the 2nd period, Driedger was hung out to dry by his teammates on Nikita Kucherov's power-play goal. After starting back-to-back games, the Panthers goalie has now allowed eight goals in his three appearances in the series. It's unclearly who will start Monday's elimination game for the Panthers after both Bobrovsky and Driedger haven't found a way to stop the Lightning's offense.