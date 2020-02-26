Driedger (groin) will join AHL Springfield on a conditioning assignment.

The Thunderbirds are in action versus AHL Bridgeport on Friday, which figures to allow Driedger to get back between the pipes for the first time since Jan. 16. If the netminder comes through without any setbacks, he could be in line to start for the Panthers in their upcoming back-to-back versus Chicago and Calgary on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.