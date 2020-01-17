Panthers' Chris Driedger: Set for MRI
Driedger will undergo an MRI on Friday for a suspected groin injury, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Driedger has been performing well of late, as he was 2-1-0 with a 2.44 GAA in his last five outings. The Panthers will need to call up a player from the minors if Sergei Bobrovsky (upper body) is unable to give it a go versus the Red Wings on Saturday.
More News
-
Panthers' Chris Driedger: Leaves Thursday's start•
-
Panthers' Chris Driedger: Making second straight start•
-
Panthers' Chris Driedger: Picks up win in high-scoring game•
-
Panthers' Chris Driedger: Patrolling crease at home•
-
Panthers' Chris Driedger: Yields two power-play goals in loss•
-
Panthers' Chris Driedger: Slated to start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.