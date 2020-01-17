Driedger will undergo an MRI on Friday for a suspected groin injury, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Driedger has been performing well of late, as he was 2-1-0 with a 2.44 GAA in his last five outings. The Panthers will need to call up a player from the minors if Sergei Bobrovsky (upper body) is unable to give it a go versus the Red Wings on Saturday.