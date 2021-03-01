Driedger is slated to be in goal against the Hurricanes at home Monday, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

Driedger watched from the bench for the club's previous two contests in favor of Sergei Bobrovsky, despite having posted a 4-1-0 record, 2.39 GAA and .919 save percentage in his previous five appearances. The Winnipeg native figures to continue seeing a consistent number of starts and likely has played his way into an even share of the workload moving forward.