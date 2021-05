Coach Joel Quenneville expects Driedger (lower body) to start either Thursday or Saturday against the Lightning, David Dwork of WPLG Local 10 South Florida reports.

Driedger won't be available Monday against Dallas, but his coach expects the goalie to return for one of the next two games. With promising youngster Spencer Knight on hand to spell Sergei Bobrovsky when necessary, the Panthers have the luxury of letting Driedger heal without rushing him back.