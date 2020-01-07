Driedger is in line to start between the posts in Tuesday's home clash with the Coyotes, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

Driedger was fantastic in his last appearance Sunday against the Penguins, turning aside 31 of 32 shots en route to an impressive 4-1 road win. The 25-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up a fourth straight victory in a home matchup with a surging Arizona team that's currently riding a three-game winning streak.