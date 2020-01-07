Panthers' Chris Driedger: Slated to start
Driedger is in line to start between the posts in Tuesday's home clash with the Coyotes, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.
Driedger was fantastic in his last appearance Sunday against the Penguins, turning aside 31 of 32 shots en route to an impressive 4-1 road win. The 25-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up a fourth straight victory in a home matchup with a surging Arizona team that's currently riding a three-game winning streak.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.