Driedger stopped 23 of 25 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Driedger had a 2-0 lead to work with early in the second period, but he let that slip away within the first three minutes of the third. The Panthers then scored three unanswered goals, giving Driedger a win in his first start of the year. The 26-year-old goalie posted a 2.05 GAA and a .938 save percentage in 12 games as a backup last year. Sergei Bobrovsky (undisclosed) is aiming to return to action Tuesday, but if he can't go, Driedger would likely get another shot at the Blackhawks.