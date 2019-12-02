Driedger will make his second NHL start Tuesday against the Wild, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Driedger will start a second consecutive game after shutting out the Predators in his Panthers debut Saturday. This could be the beginning of a nightmare scenario for Sergei Bobrovsky's fantasy owners, as Bob has struggled while Driedger was unbeatable in his first start after dominating in the AHL to start the season. How Driedger fares against Minnesota will go a long way in determining whether he's a legitimate threat to Bobrovsky's starting job.