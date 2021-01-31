Driedger will defend the road goal in Sunday's game against the Red Wings, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

Driedger will make his third start of the year, and he's posted a .934 save percentage and a 1-0-1 record through his first two games. The 26-year-old has outplayed Sergei Bobrovsky -- who sports an .894 save percentage -- so far. The Red Wings are a favorable matchup, as they have averaged just two goals per game this year.