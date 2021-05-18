Driedger will start between the pipes in Tuesday's Game 2 versus Tampa Bay on the road, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

Bobrovsky got the nod for Sunday's Game 1, but he didn't perform very well, surrendering five goals on 40 shots en route to a bitter 5-4 defeat, so the Panthers will roll with Driedger for a pivotal Game 2 matchup. Driedger was fantastic in his last start May 10, which just so happened to be against the Lightning, stopping all 30 shots he faced en route to a 4-0 victory. If Driedger performs well Tuesday, he could take over as Florida's No. 1 option versus the Bolts moving forward.