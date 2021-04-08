Driedger will guard the road cage during Thursday's game versus the Hurricanes.
Driedger has been red hot recently, stringing together three straight wins while posting a highly impressive 0.99 GAA and .968 save percentage. He'll attempt to pick up his 12th win of the season in a tough road matchup with a Carolina club that's 13-2-3 at home this year.
