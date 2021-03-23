Driedger will guard the road cage during Tuesday's clash with Chicago, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.
Driedger was unbeatable in his last start Saturday versus Nashville, stopping all 21 shots he faced en route to a tidy 2-0 victory. He'll attempt to secure his ninth win of the season in a road matchup with a slumping Blackhawks team that's lost four straight games.
