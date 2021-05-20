Driedger will guard the road cage during Thursday's Game 2 versus Tampa Bay.
Driedger was solid in Tuesday's Game 2 against the Lightning, turning aside 26 of 28 shots, but he ultimately suffered his first loss of the postseason due to insufficient goal support form his teammates. The 27-year-old netminder will attempt to secure his first win of the playoffs against Tampa Bay on the road Thursday.
More News
-
Panthers' Chris Driedger: Takes loss Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Chris Driedger: Starting Game 2•
-
Panthers' Chris Driedger: Blanks Bolts in finale•
-
Panthers' Chris Driedger: Gets nod for Monday's finale•
-
Panthers' Chris Driedger: Working in backup role Saturday•
-
Panthers' Chris Driedger: Should return this week•